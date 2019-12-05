UrduPoint.com
Almost 200 IS Members Surrender To Afghan Police In Country's East - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:04 PM

Almost 200 IS Members Surrender to Afghan Police in Country's East - Governor

Law enforcement officers in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province apprehended 180 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including their family members, as they surrendered on Thursday, the province's governor said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Law enforcement officers in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province apprehended 180 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including their family members, as they surrendered on Thursday, the province's governor said.

"On Thursday, 180 more IS members and their families surrendered and have been captured," Shah Mahmood Miakhel said.

The governor pointed out that a total of 1,450 IS members have surrendered to the authorities over the past month.

"During the past month, 1,450 IS members surrendered and were captured; 413 of them are IS fighters, while others are children and women," he specified.

Miakhel added that among those who have most recently surrendered, 20 are Afghan nationals, two are from Turkey and 72 from Pakistan. The rest are women and children.

