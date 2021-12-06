Almost 50 killed in Sudan Darfur tribal clashes: officials

Close to 50 people have been killed in the latest outbreak of tribal violence in Sudan's Darfur region, officials said on Monday

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Close to 50 people have been killed in the latest outbreak of tribal violence in Sudan's Darfur region, officials said on Monday.

"The violence began with an argument and it spiralled into killing six people on Saturday and then on Sunday more than 40 people were killed," West Darfur governor Khamis Abdallah told AFP.

The Doctors' Committee, an independent union, said that 48 people were killed in the Krink area of Darfur by live ammunition.