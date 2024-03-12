Ambassador Hashmi Lauds Max Ma Efforts For Skill Development Of Pakistani Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Max Ma, CEO of UNI Services and lauded his tireless efforts for skill development of Pakistani youth and their job placement.
"Delighted to meet and interact today with Max Ma, CEO of UNI Services. His tireless efforts for skill development of Pakistani youth & their job placement are truly inspirational. Mr. Ma has been associated with Pakistan for 18 years," the ambassador commented on X social media platform.
Talking to APP, Max Ma informed that he had very productive meetings with Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Commercial Counselor, Ghulam Qadir, and Education Attache Afifa Shajia about Pakistan youth skills technical education, vocational training, Chinese language education and Pakistani youth job placement service.
About Pakistan industrial service, he mainly briefed the ambassador how to promote made-in-Pakistan items sales promotion through Kashgar based Pakistan National Pavilion and on-line sales.
Max Ma thanked the ambassador for his great support about his new company UNI international.
APP/asg
