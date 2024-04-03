Ambassador Hashmi Presents Credentials To President Of Mongolia
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi presented his credentials to President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh of Mongolia on in an elegant and impressive ceremony held at the State House in Ulaanbaatar, capital city of Mongolia.
During his ongoing visit, Ambassador Hashmi is also meeting with various ministerial and deputy ministerial level officials, academia and businesses.
Notably, he had productive interactions with the Ms. Battsetseg Batmunkh, Foreign Minister and other senior officials of Mongolia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in which both sides emphasized the need to build on their ancient civilizational linkages to foster goodwill among the younger generation of both countries.
Pakistan and Mongolia enjoy warm relations spanning over six decades, characterized by mutual respect, cultural similarities and robust cooperation at multilateral fora. Recently, there has been enhanced bilateral interactions as well.
Pakistan Ambassador to China is also concurrently accredited as Pakistan non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
More Stories From World
-
At UN, Pakistan rebuts India's claim of Kashmir being its 'integral part'8 minutes ago
-
Embiid return inspires Sixers over Thunder18 minutes ago
-
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death18 minutes ago
-
Japan lifts tsunami advisory, Okinawa flights resume38 minutes ago
-
World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers48 minutes ago
-
Philippines cancels tsunami warning after Taiwan earthquake48 minutes ago
-
Senegal's youngest president sworn in, names Sonko as PM58 minutes ago
-
Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuations after Taiwan quake58 minutes ago
-
Spurs' top-four bid dented by West Ham draw1 hour ago
-
Tsunami threat 'largely passed' after Taiwan quake1 hour ago
-
Main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspends flights after tsunami alert1 hour ago
-
Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuations after Taiwan quake1 hour ago