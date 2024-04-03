Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Presents Credentials To President Of Mongolia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Ambassador Hashmi presents credentials to President of Mongolia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi presented his credentials to President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh of Mongolia on in an elegant and impressive ceremony held at the State House in Ulaanbaatar, capital city of Mongolia.

During his ongoing visit, Ambassador Hashmi is also meeting with various ministerial and deputy ministerial level officials, academia and businesses.

Notably, he had productive interactions with the Ms. Battsetseg Batmunkh, Foreign Minister and other senior officials of Mongolia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in which both sides emphasized the need to build on their ancient civilizational linkages to foster goodwill among the younger generation of both countries.

Pakistan and Mongolia enjoy warm relations spanning over six decades, characterized by mutual respect, cultural similarities and robust cooperation at multilateral fora. Recently, there has been enhanced bilateral interactions as well.

Pakistan Ambassador to China is also concurrently accredited as Pakistan non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit Ulaanbaatar Mongolia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

11 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

11 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

11 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

11 hours ago
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

11 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

12 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

12 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

12 hours ago
 PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' lett ..

PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

12 hours ago

More Stories From World