Ambassador Hashmi presents credentials to President of Mongolia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi presented his credentials to President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh of Mongolia on in an elegant and impressive ceremony held at the State House in Ulaanbaatar, capital city of Mongolia.

During his ongoing visit, Ambassador Hashmi is also meeting with various ministerial and deputy ministerial level officials, academia and businesses.

Notably, he had productive interactions with the Ms. Battsetseg Batmunkh, Foreign Minister and other senior officials of Mongolia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in which both sides emphasized the need to build on their ancient civilizational linkages to foster goodwill among the younger generation of both countries.

Pakistan and Mongolia enjoy warm relations spanning over six decades, characterized by mutual respect, cultural similarities and robust cooperation at multilateral fora. Recently, there has been enhanced bilateral interactions as well.

Pakistan Ambassador to China is also concurrently accredited as Pakistan non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia.

