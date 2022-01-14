UrduPoint.com

ANALYSIS - Russia Best Suited For Helping Thaw China-India Relations - Experts

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

ANALYSIS - Russia Best Suited for Helping Thaw China-India Relations - Experts

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia is in the best position to help China and India normalize bilateral relations after the sides once again failed to make headway at the 14th round of talks on reducing tensions in the disputed territories on Wednesday, Indian experts told Sputnik.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 after a series of clashes between their border forces led to multiple fatalities. In a bid to settle the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, but no significant progress has been made so far.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reigniting rumors that a possible trilateral summit may be in the works. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the meeting was on the agenda of the Putin-Xi virtual conference.

"Russia has a historic opportunity to be a broker of peace and stability between China and India. It can craft a roadmap that can be win-win-win for all three countries, Russia, China and India, in Eurasia," Robinder Nath Sachdev, president of a New Delhi based think tank, Imagindia, said.

The expert believes that no other country is better suited for helping India and China find a balance on the sensitive issue, mostly due to Russia's own geopolitical situation amid a stand-off with the United States.

"In the power games between these 4 countries, Russia must aim to build deeper and wider, and trusting, relations between Russia, India and China. By helping China and India to lower the tensions, Russia will improve its own geopolitical position also," Sachdev said.

Moscow can push the idea of creating a buffer zone on the disputed borders to reduce the tensions, according to the expert. The Kremlin's recent announcement that the trilateral summit may be happening soon is an indication that Russia is ready to take on a more active role on the issue and engage in the "backroom diplomacy," he added.

China, in turn, is also likely to welcome Russia's initiative as both countries agree that they would not want India "to be in such corner that India relations with Russia and China downslide and therefore India moves completely into an American block," Sachdev said. 

However, the RIC (Russia-India-China) format has so far lacked substance and in its current form will have a limited role to play in settling the long-standing India-China conflict, Swasti Rao, an expert from the Europe and Eurasia Center at a government-run think tank, Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, noted.

Now would be the right time to step up cooperation on both the Russian and Indian sides, Rao said, given the two countries' common concern about China. Both Russia and China have competing claims on Central Asia, which Moscow considers its traditional sphere of influence and where China has been making inroads through its "chequebook diplomacy," the expert said.

"This balancing act by Russia is not coming from building bridges of friendship between India and China but from Russia's attempts to balance out China with whom Russia has a complicated relationship," Rao explained.

India, which boasts close ties with Moscow, its main arms supplier, can utilize the situation and its position as Russia's ally to balance China and indirectly pressure Beijing, the expert said. This would also be in Russia's interest as it would not want to lose out on the trade and logistical support from India given multiple sanctions from the West, according to Rao.

Despite existing issues between the three partners and problems inherent to the RIC platform, the willingness to engage shows that they "are taking plurilateral engagements seriously and hence their potential remains," Rao concluded. 

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe China Narendra Modi Beijing New Delhi Progress Vladimir Putin United States Tank May June December Border 2020 All From Best Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2022

49 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

54 minutes ago
 US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

9 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

9 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.