Anarchists Storm Cretan TV Channel to Protest Athens Clampdown on Illegal Squats - Reports

A group of anarchists stormed into a studio of the Cretan Nea TV channel during a news report late on Thursday to protest the Greek government's demand to vacate illegally seized buildings, media reported on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) A group of anarchists stormed into a studio of the Cretan Nea tv channel during a news report late on Thursday to protest the Greek government's demand to vacate illegally seized buildings, media reported on Friday.

In Athens and many other Greek cities, dozens of buildings have been overtaken by anarchists and migrants who squat there. Recently, the police have been removing the squatters, prompting the anarchists to protest. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Citizen Protection put forward an ultimatum demanding that all illegally occupied buildings be vacated within 15 days.

According to the Greek Naftemporiki daily newspaper, the anarchists barged into the Nea TV studio during a news broadcast and rolled out a banner expressing solidarity with refugees and the illegal tenants.

They also aired a video containing a political statement demanding that the government rescind its ultimatum. The broadcast was then resumed as usual.

The anarchists claimed to be representing the squatters of the Rosa Nera building in the port city of Chania.

Rosa Nera is located on the Kasteli hill, overlooking the city's harbor. In 1984, it was handed over to the Polytechnic school of Chania but remained empty until it was seized by anarchists 10 years ago. Now, the anarchists there run a soup kitchen and a shop for the poor, a music studio and a hostel.