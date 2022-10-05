Angelina Jolie Files Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt Over Violence Allegations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) US actress Angelina Jolie has filed a lawsuit against fellow Hollywood star and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, accusing him of physical and emotional violence against her and their children, The Hollywood Reporter reported, citing court papers.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleged that during a conflict on a private jet in 2016 on their way from France to the US, Pitt "choked one of the children" and "struck another in the face" while verbally assaulting them. He then allegedly did the same with Jolie.

"Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall," the complaint said.

According to the magazine, Pitt also tried to force Jolie to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would prohibit her from speaking out about the physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.

Jolie filed for divorce five days after the incident, the magazine reported, adding that an investigation has been launched, but charges have not yet been filed against Pitt.

The lawsuit was filed in an attachment to a legal dispute over the wine company Nouvel LLC, formerly owned by Jolie. In September, the company filed a $250 million lawsuit against Pitt, alleging he stole Jolie's French wine business from her.