The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstacle in the way of state stability. Strict crackdown against them is indispensable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan while talking about the ongoing fifth generation hybrid war on social media said that the peace of the country is conditioned by promoting positive values and atmosphere of patriotism, he said.

He said that the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaaf is ready to go to any extent to gain power and has proved it in the recent past in carrying out anti-national activities.

Strict crackdown against them is absolutely inevitable.Social media influencers and individual factors associated with Tehreek-e-Insaaf are engaged in a nefarious attempt to spread content based on chaos under external agenda.