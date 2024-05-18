- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstacle in the way of sta ..
The Conspiratorial Elements Involved In Digital Terrorism Are The Biggest Obstacle In The Way Of State Stability. Strict Crackdown Against Them Is Indispensable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 03:35 PM
Social media influencers and individual factors associated with Tehreek-e-Insaaf are engaged in a nefarious attempt to spread content based on chaos under an external agenda.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan while talking about the ongoing fifth generation hybrid war on social media said that the peace of the country is conditioned by promoting positive values and atmosphere of patriotism, he said.
He said that the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaaf is ready to go to any extent to gain power and has proved it in the recent past in carrying out anti-national activities.
Strict crackdown against them is absolutely inevitable.Social media influencers and individual factors associated with Tehreek-e-Insaaf are engaged in a nefarious attempt to spread content based on chaos under external agenda.
Recent Stories
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 including children killed as mini truck plunges into ravine in Khushab3 minutes ago
-
Employees stage protest over non-payment of funds for hospitals in merged districts3 minutes ago
-
Govt continues extensive crackdown on essential commodities' smuggling3 minutes ago
-
Justice Munib takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expressed concerns over violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan3 minutes ago
-
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution5 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, hot in KP: Met Office13 minutes ago
-
Three passengers hurt as bus overturned13 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. raises strong concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy FM over Bishkek violence13 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP expresses concern over attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan13 minutes ago
-
Alleviating poverty though technical education: a way forward13 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Pakistan volleyball team for unbeaten streak in Central Asian Championsh ..13 minutes ago