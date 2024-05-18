Open Menu

The Conspiratorial Elements Involved In Digital Terrorism Are The Biggest Obstacle In The Way Of State Stability. Strict Crackdown Against Them Is Indispensable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 03:35 PM

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstacle in the way of state stability. Strict crackdown against them is indispensable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Social media influencers and individual factors associated with Tehreek-e-Insaaf are engaged in a nefarious attempt to spread content based on chaos under an external agenda.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan while talking about the ongoing fifth generation hybrid war on social media said that the peace of the country is conditioned by promoting positive values and atmosphere of patriotism, he said.

He said that the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaaf is ready to go to any extent to gain power and has proved it in the recent past in carrying out anti-national activities.

Strict crackdown against them is absolutely inevitable.Social media influencers and individual factors associated with Tehreek-e-Insaaf are engaged in a nefarious attempt to spread content based on chaos under external agenda.

Related Topics

Social Media Muslim Media

Recent Stories

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

1 hour ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

1 hour ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

1 hour ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

16 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan