Flash Floods Kill 50 In Western Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Flash flooding has killed at least 50 people in western Afghanistan, provincial police said Saturday, a week after hundreds were washed away in the north of the country.
The floods on Friday also destroyed about 2,000 houses, and damaged thousands more homes and businesses, Ghor police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri said in a statement.
The fresh flooding in the country -- which is highly vulnerable to climate change -- comes as survivors of the May 10 flash floods in northern Baghlan province continue to search for missing relatives.
"Fifty residents of Ghor province were killed by the floods on Friday and a number of others are missing," Badri said.
"These terrible floods have also killed thousands of cattle... They have destroyed hundreds of hectares of agricultural land, hundreds of bridges and culverts, and destroyed thousands of trees," he added.
Major roads into and within the province were blocked.
Abu Obaidullah, the head of the province's disaster management department, said it was an "emergency situation".
The floods hit several districts in the province, including the capital Chaghcharan, where the streets "are full of mud", Obaidullah said.
"The situation is really concerning," he told AFP, adding that victims were in need of shelter, food and water.
- 'Exceptionally vulnerable' -
The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) and Taliban officials said more than 300 people died as a result of the flood disaster earlier this month that left homes and roads coated in thick mud.
The destruction of roads and bridges hampered rescue efforts, with United Nations agencies and Taliban authorities warning the death tolls would rise.
Afghanistan, which is "exceptionally vulnerable to flooding" has seen above-average rainfall this spring, Mohammad Assem Mayar, a water resource management expert, said in a recent Afghanistan Analysts Network report.
From mid-April to early May, flash flooding and other floods had left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, authorities said.
Farmland has been swamped in a country where 80 percent of the more than 40 million people depend on agriculture to survive.
The rains come after prolonged drought in Afghanistan, which is one of the least prepared nations to tackle climate change impacts, according to experts.
The country, ravaged by four decades of war, is also one of the world's poorest.
The WFP warned that the recent floods have compounded an already dire humanitarian situation.
Recent Stories
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify2 minutes ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor52 minutes ago
-
Golf No. 1 Scheffler fires 66 after arrest on 'chaotic' day at PGA1 hour ago
-
French troops try to restore order in crisis-hit New Caledonia1 hour ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan: police1 hour ago
-
Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes1 hour ago
-
Pacers pummel Knicks to stay alive in NBA playoffs1 hour ago
-
Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years1 hour ago
-
OpenAI disbands team devoted to artificial intelligence risks1 hour ago
-
Nancy Pelosi's husband's attacker jailed for 30 years1 hour ago
-
Irish president hits out at UK govt 'Troubles' law2 hours ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry2 hours ago