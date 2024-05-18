Open Menu

Pak-Saudi Relations Evolving Into Beneficial Partnership: Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:44 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the historic brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are evolving into a beneficial economic partnership.

He made the remarks during his visit to Saudi Embassy in Islamabad today where he held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy.

The Interior Minister said the recent visit of Saudi Arabian investors to Pakistan was very successful.

He said the people of Pakistan are looking forward to the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

He expressed the confidence that the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince will prove to be a game changer in relations between the two countries.

Mohsin Naqvi said Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan during difficult times.

The Saudi Ambassador assured to extend all possible support to develop Islamabad police on modern lines. He said Saudi Arabia great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

