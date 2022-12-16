UrduPoint.com

Angelina Jolie Steps Down As UN Refugee Agency's Special Envoy - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Angelina Jolie Steps Down as UN Refugee Agency's Special Envoy - Statement

Angelina Jolie is stepping down as special envoy for the UN refugee agency after more than 20 years of humanitarian work and now wants to engage directly with refugees and organizations, the actress and UNHCR announced in a joint statement on Friday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Angelina Jolie is stepping down as special envoy for the UN refugee agency after more than 20 years of humanitarian work and now wants to engage directly with refugees and organizations, the actress and UNHCR announced in a joint statement on Friday.

"After more than 20 years of dedicated and committed work with the UN Refugee Agency advocating for the rights and protection of forcibly displaced people around the world, Angelina Jolie is moving on from her role as UNHCR's Special Envoy to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues," the statement said.

Jolie will continue to work to build a more equal, just and inclusive international system, the statement added.

The actress said that after 20 years, she feels it is time for her to "work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."

During her tenure, Jolie carried out more than 60 field missions. Most recently, she traveled with UNHCR to Yemen and Burkina Faso to meet displaced people.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Burkina Faso Angelina Jolie From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan not to tolerate TTP's cross-border terror ..

Pakistan not to tolerate TTP's cross-border terrorism; reserves right for direct ..

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz brought entire nation together in aftermath ..

Nawaz brought entire nation together in aftermath of APS tragedy: Muqam

6 minutes ago
 US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Ad ..

US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Advance Its Interests, Values - ..

6 minutes ago
 Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sind ..

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

15 minutes ago
 Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta ..

Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta Campus held

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.