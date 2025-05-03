Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

New gold prices per tola settle at Rs342, 200 in local markets in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Gold prices experienced another significant drop as price of yellow metal went down by Rs2,300 per tola in local markets of Pakistan.

The new price of 24-Karat gold per tola settled at Rs342, 200 in local markets.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs. 1,972, and reached Rs293,381.

The market sources said that the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $23 per ounce, bringing the global rate down to $3,240.

Silver prices were also affected by the market movement.

The price of silver per tola fell by Rs. 45 to Rs. 3,382, while the rate for 10 grams dropped by Rs. 39 to Rs. 2,899.

Just a day earlier, the gold prices had already declined by Rs1,300 per tola in the local market, settling at Rs344,500.

The traders attributed the continued decline to fluctuations in global demand and Currency exchange rates. The analysts suggested that unless international markets stabilize, local prices may remain volatile in the coming days.