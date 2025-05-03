Belarus, Nepal discussed prospects for cooperation

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of India and concurrently to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Mikhail Kasko met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal.

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation in politics, trade, economy, agriculture and legal matters, BelTA reported.