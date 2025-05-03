Open Menu

Belarus, Nepal Discussed Prospects For Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Belarus, Nepal discussed prospects for cooperation

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of India and concurrently to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Mikhail Kasko met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal.

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation in politics, trade, economy, agriculture and legal matters, BelTA reported.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

5 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

14 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

14 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

14 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

14 hours ago
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

14 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

14 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

14 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

14 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

14 hours ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World