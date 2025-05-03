Open Menu

National Women's T20 Tournament To Commence On Wednesday In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:24 PM

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

This year’s edition will feature five teams Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) The five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 will begin on 7 May at two venues in Karachi - National Bank Stadium and HPC Oval Ground.

This year’s edition will feature five teams Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, stars, and Strikers. Competing in a double-league format, each team will play eight matches with a total of 22 matches slated to take place across 18 days.

The teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in a Qualifier on 22 May, with the winner advancing to meet the top-ranked team in the final on 24 May. The final will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

A total of 80 cricketers will participate in the tournament, which carries a prize pool of over PKR three Million. The champions will receive PKR 1.5 million, while the runners-up will take home PKR one million.

The 19-member squads of each of the five teams will be trimmed to 16 at the end of the four-day pre-tournament camp, which begins on 3 May in Karachi.

Among the players featuring, five national players who were part of Pakistan’s victorious squad at the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 will lead their respective sides– Fatima Sana (Conquerors), Gull Feroza (Strikers), Muneeba Ali (Invincibles), Rameen Shamim (Challengers) and Sidra Amin (Stars).

As part of the PCB’s continued efforts to promote and expand the reach of women’s cricket, both the Qualifier (22 May) and the Final (24 May) will be live-streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel. All matches in the tournament will begin at 3 pm PKT.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket T20 World ICC Lead Pakistani Rupee May YouTube All National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

47 seconds ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

4 hours ago
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

20 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

20 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports