National Women's T20 Tournament To Commence On Wednesday In Karachi
This year’s edition will feature five teams Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) The five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 will begin on 7 May at two venues in Karachi - National Bank Stadium and HPC Oval Ground.
This year’s edition will feature five teams Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, stars, and Strikers. Competing in a double-league format, each team will play eight matches with a total of 22 matches slated to take place across 18 days.
The teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in a Qualifier on 22 May, with the winner advancing to meet the top-ranked team in the final on 24 May. The final will be played at the National Bank Stadium.
A total of 80 cricketers will participate in the tournament, which carries a prize pool of over PKR three Million. The champions will receive PKR 1.5 million, while the runners-up will take home PKR one million.
The 19-member squads of each of the five teams will be trimmed to 16 at the end of the four-day pre-tournament camp, which begins on 3 May in Karachi.
Among the players featuring, five national players who were part of Pakistan’s victorious squad at the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 will lead their respective sides– Fatima Sana (Conquerors), Gull Feroza (Strikers), Muneeba Ali (Invincibles), Rameen Shamim (Challengers) and Sidra Amin (Stars).
As part of the PCB’s continued efforts to promote and expand the reach of women’s cricket, both the Qualifier (22 May) and the Final (24 May) will be live-streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel. All matches in the tournament will begin at 3 pm PKT.
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
