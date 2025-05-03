Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other parts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Meteorological Department says country experienced normal to below-normal rainfall from February 2025 to April 2025

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the country experienced normal to below-normal rainfall from February to April.

Most parts of Sindh and southern Balochistan received less than average rainfall, while the northern and central regions witnessed moderate to heavy showers. Due to the reduced rainfall, there has been a noticeable decrease in soil moisture levels.

Normal rainfall expected from May to July, with the chances of above-average rain in some regions

The Met Office forecasts that rainfall during May to July will be around normal across most regions. However, central and southern parts of the country may experience above-normal rainfall.

Northeastern Punjab is expected to receive the highest rainfall during this period. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall is anticipated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to receive rainfall close to the seasonal average.

Risk of heatwaves, flash floods between May and July 2925

The Meteorological Department also warned of potential heatwaves during this three-month period. Plains of southern Punjab and Sindh are particularly vulnerable.

Additionally, there is a risk of flooding in parts of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during June and July.

In the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, rising temperatures are expected to accelerate glacier melt, which may cause an increase in river water levels.

Rain expected in parts of Sindh under influence of Western weather system

The Met Office reported that a western disturbance is currently affecting the upper and central regions of the country and is extending towards southern areas. Today, thunderstorms and moderate rain are expected in the districts of Tharparkar and Umerkot.

The light rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is also expected in Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Sanghar.

The Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across Sindh on Sunday as well. On Monday, districts such as Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Sukkur may experience light rain and windstorms.

Karachi may receive light rain with Thunderstorms on Monday.

In Karachi, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is also expected on Monday. Over the next three days, the weather in the city is likely to remain hot and humid, with strong winds expected on Sunday.