Weather Update; Check Chances Of Rain In Lahore, Karachi And Pakistan’s Other Parts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 04:25 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department says country experienced normal to below-normal rainfall from February 2025 to April 2025
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the country experienced normal to below-normal rainfall from February to April.
Most parts of Sindh and southern Balochistan received less than average rainfall, while the northern and central regions witnessed moderate to heavy showers. Due to the reduced rainfall, there has been a noticeable decrease in soil moisture levels.
Normal rainfall expected from May to July, with the chances of above-average rain in some regions
The Met Office forecasts that rainfall during May to July will be around normal across most regions. However, central and southern parts of the country may experience above-normal rainfall.
Northeastern Punjab is expected to receive the highest rainfall during this period. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall is anticipated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to receive rainfall close to the seasonal average.
Risk of heatwaves, flash floods between May and July 2925
The Meteorological Department also warned of potential heatwaves during this three-month period. Plains of southern Punjab and Sindh are particularly vulnerable.
Additionally, there is a risk of flooding in parts of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during June and July.
In the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, rising temperatures are expected to accelerate glacier melt, which may cause an increase in river water levels.
Rain expected in parts of Sindh under influence of Western weather system
The Met Office reported that a western disturbance is currently affecting the upper and central regions of the country and is extending towards southern areas. Today, thunderstorms and moderate rain are expected in the districts of Tharparkar and Umerkot.
The light rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is also expected in Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Sanghar.
The Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across Sindh on Sunday as well. On Monday, districts such as Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Sukkur may experience light rain and windstorms.
Karachi may receive light rain with Thunderstorms on Monday.
In Karachi, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is also expected on Monday. Over the next three days, the weather in the city is likely to remain hot and humid, with strong winds expected on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
More Stories From Weather
-
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other parts3 minutes ago
-
Weather turns pleasant after light rain18 hours ago
-
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today1 day ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore3 days ago
-
Temperature soars to 48°C in Nawabshah3 days ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa8 days ago
-
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan8 days ago
-
Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday10 days ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore11 days ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Lahore12 days ago
-
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather12 days ago
-
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow14 days ago