Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Prominent figure of the Pakistani film industry, screenwriter and writer Muhammad Kamal Pasha, has passed away after a prolonged illness. bdullah, the son of the deceased, said that the late writer had been unwell for several months and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Muhammad Kamal Pasha made a major contributions to Pakistani cinema as a screenwriter and storyteller. His works often revolved around themes such as social issues, poverty, love, moral decline, and death—reflecting his intellectual depth and strong social awareness.

Over the course of his career, Kamal Pasha wrote scripts for more than 300 films and left a lasting impact on the film industry with his creative brilliance.