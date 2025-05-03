Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 After Ban On PSL 10 In India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 04:07 PM
Following Pahalgam incident, India’s sports streaming channel FanCode suspended live streaming of PSL-10 in India and removed tournament-related videos and match highlights
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) After the ban on the Pakistan Super League-10 (PSL-10) in India, Pakistan has taken a retaliatory step by imposing a ban on the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).
The media reports said that following the Pahalgam incident, India’s sports streaming channel FanCode suspended the live streaming of the PSL in India and removed tournament-related videos and match highlights.
In response, Pakistan has also retaliated by shutting down the live streaming of the IPL 2025.
Just as the PSL 10 cannot be viewed in India, the IPL 2025 matches would now not be viewable in Pakistan.
IPL 2025 matches were previously being watched in Pakistan through various apps and channels.
Earlier, the broadcasters including Sony Sports Network, FanCode and Cricbuzz had suspended all coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 in India.
