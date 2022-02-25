Anonymous Group Declares 'Cyberwar' On Russia, Claims Responsibility For Cyberattack On RT
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Anonymous hacking group has declared a cyberwar on Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine, as well as claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the RT broadcaster.
"The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government.
#Anonymous #Ukraine," Anonymous tweeted.
"The #Anonymous collective has taken down the website of the #Russian propaganda station RT news," the group added.