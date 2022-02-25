Anonymous Group Declares 'Cyberwar' on Russia, Claims Responsibility for Cyberattack on RT

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Anonymous hacking group has declared a cyberwar on Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine, as well as claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the RT broadcaster.

"The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government.

#Anonymous #Ukraine," Anonymous tweeted.

"The #Anonymous collective has taken down the website of the #Russian propaganda station RT news," the group added.