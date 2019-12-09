UrduPoint.com
Another Fire Brakes Out At Delhi Factory Where 43 People Died In Blaze On Sunday - Reports

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:50 AM

Another Fire Brakes Out at Delhi Factory Where 43 People Died in Blaze on Sunday - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, where 43 people died in a major fire on Sunday, is facing a new blaze, Indian media reported on Monday.

The NDTV broadcaster reported that smoke could be seen over the building again. Four fire trucks have been sent to the scene.

According to police, the building lacked proper clearances and fire alarm systems. Two owners of the factory have already been arrested.

