Argentina Seeks Projects With Chile to Secure Access to Pacific for Exporters - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentina is exploring infrastructure and logistic projects in provinces neighboring Chile to make it easier for domestic exporters to access the Pacific Ocean, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview.

The president explained that Argentina, which has direct access only to the Atlantic Ocean, had been originally created as a country focused on the export of agricultural products, so ports are vitally important for it.

"A structural change is to facilitate access to the Pacific Ocean for Argentina .

.. We have to take all the possible steps to export products via the Pacific Ocean because the savings on infrastructure would be enormous," Fernandez said, noting that such projects are a matter of joint talks with neighboring Chile, as they will benefit both sides.

According to the president, several logistic projects have already been in the pipeline - in the provinces of Mendoza, San Juan, Catamarca and La Rioja. All these regions are important for the production of wine and olives and mining, he added.