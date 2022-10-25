Armed Forces of Turkmenistan Held Field Exercises in Caspian Region - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Turkmenistan held joint military field exercises of its ground forces, air force, air defense, naval forces and other units in the country's Caspian region, the government's Russian-language newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

The drills, observed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, were held at a naval training center in the Caspian Sea.

The servicemen showed the head of state the skills to use combat aircraft, drones, air defense missile systems, mortars and other modern military equipment, as well as landing from aircraft and helicopters.

Warships of the country's naval forces, which demonstrated the ability to hit surface and underwater targets with high-precision missiles and torpedoes, also took part in the exercises.