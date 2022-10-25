UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Of Turkmenistan Held Field Exercises In Caspian Region - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Armed Forces of Turkmenistan Held Field Exercises in Caspian Region - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Turkmenistan held joint military field exercises of its ground forces, air force, air defense, naval forces and other units in the country's Caspian region, the government's Russian-language newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

The drills, observed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, were held at a naval training center in the Caspian Sea.

The servicemen showed the head of state the skills to use combat aircraft, drones, air defense missile systems, mortars and other modern military equipment, as well as landing from aircraft and helicopters.

Warships of the country's naval forces, which demonstrated the ability to hit surface and underwater targets with high-precision missiles and torpedoes, also took part in the exercises.

Related Topics

Turkmenistan From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

51 minutes ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

10 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

10 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

10 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.