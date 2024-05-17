Open Menu

UN Denounces 'intimidation & Harassment' Of Lawyers In Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

UN denounces 'intimidation & harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The United Nations on Friday denounced recent arrests of lawyers in Tunisia, saying the detention, which have also included journalists and political commentators, undermined the rule of law in the North African country.

"Reported raids in the past week on the Tunisia Bar Association undermine the rule of law and violate international standards on the protection of independence and function of lawyers," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, told reporters in Geneva. "Such actions constitute forms of intimidation and harassment."

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urges the authorities to respect and safeguard freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," she said.

"Furthermore, the rule of law must be upheld, and those arbitrarily detained, including for defending the rights of migrants and for combating racial discrimination, released.

"The human rights of all migrants must be protected, and xenophobic hate speech must stop."

The arrests have sparked condemnations and an international backlash, which Tunisia's President Kais Saied has slammed as foreign "interference". Tunisian civil society condemned the arrests as a crackdown on dissent in the country that saw the onset of the Arab Spring.

The European Union expressed concern this week over the arrests, while the United States said they contradicted the universal rights guaranteed by the country's constitution.

Saied, who seized sweeping powers in 2021, on Thursday ordered the foreign ministry to summon ambassadors of several countries and inform them that "Tunisia is an independent state", in a video released by his office.

vog/yad/gv/

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Civil Society Lawyers European Union Geneva Independence Tunisia United States All Arab

Recent Stories

realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A L ..

Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024

9 seconds ago
 OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – You ..

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

2 minutes ago
 Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

31 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

1 hour ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

1 hour ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

2 hours ago
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

2 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

3 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

5 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago

More Stories From World