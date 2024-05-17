Open Menu

Slovak PM Has New Surgery, Condition 'still Very Serious'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Slovak PM has new surgery, condition 'still very serious'

Banska Bystrica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition was on Friday "still very serious" two days after an attempted assassination, his deputy and close ally said, as police raided the suspect's home.

Fico was hospitalised after the shooting on Wednesday, which happened as the 59-year-old leader was speaking to members of the public after a meeting in the central town of Handlova.

"He was operated on again, he had an almost two-hour-long operation," deputy prime minister Robert Kalinak told reporters outside the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

Fico had previously undergone a five-hour-long surgery, shortly after being airlifted from the scene of the attack on Wednesday.

"His state is still very serious.

I think it would take a couple of days to see the course of the development of his state," Kalinak added on Friday.

The Banska Bystrica hospital director said Fico remained "conscious" despite being in a "serious" condition.

Earlier on Friday, local media reported that Slovak police had searched the home of the man charged with the shooting.

Officers brought along the alleged gunman, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, to the apartment he shared with his wife in the western town of Levice, Markiza tv footage showed.

"Police stayed in the apartment for several hours... They took the computer and documents out of the apartment," the private broadcaster said.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Wife Man Banska Bystrica Media TV From

Recent Stories

Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m th ..

Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system

21 minutes ago
 realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A L ..

Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024

45 minutes ago
 OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – You ..

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

46 minutes ago
 Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

1 hour ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

2 hours ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

2 hours ago
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

3 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

3 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

5 hours ago

More Stories From World