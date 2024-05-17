Israel Strikes On Lebanon Kill Hezbollah Fighter, Two Children: Group, Official Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Israeli air strikes on Friday hit an area of southern Lebanon far from the border, with Hezbollah announcing one dead fighter and official media saying two Syrian children were killed.
Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has traded cross-border fire with Israeli forces almost daily since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, now in its eighth month.
The Iran-backed Lebanese movement has intensified its attacks in recent days, including using new weapons.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency said "Israeli strikes targeted Najjariyeh and Addousiyeh", two adjacent villages just south of the coastal city of Sidon, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Israeli border.
The Israeli military said in a statement that its air force "struck terrorist infrastructure" where Hezbollah fighters operated in the Najjariyeh area.
The "infrastructure contained several compounds used by Hezbollah's aerial defence array and posed a threat to Israeli aircraft", it added.
Hezbollah announced a fighter from Najjariyeh had died. The NNA said two Syrian children were killed in the Najjariyeh strike, identifying them as Osama and Hani al-Khaled.
An AFP photographer said the strikes hit a pickup truck in Najjariyeh and an orchard.
The Israeli army statement said that "Hezbollah's aerial defence array deliberately operates from within civilian areas, thus endangering the lives of civilians in southern Lebanon".
Hezbollah announced Friday it had launched "attack drones" on Israeli military positions, a day after the powerful Lebanese group said it had attacked an army position in Metula, a border town in northern Israel, wounding three soldiers.
Recent Stories
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
More Stories From World
-
Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media5 minutes ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation & harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia15 minutes ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia25 minutes ago
-
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations45 minutes ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan55 minutes ago
-
Energy transition risks critical mineral shortage: IEA1 hour ago
-
Three footballers in Australia's top tier charged in betting scandal2 hours ago
-
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan2 hours ago
-
11 ‘Advanced Caravans’ comprising 2,177 Pakistani Hujjaj leave Madinah for Makkah2 hours ago
-
Mauritanian President visits Prophet’s Holy Mosque2 hours ago
-
'As long as it takes': Georgia's Gen Z leading street protests2 hours ago
-
China Focus: China's museums bring collections to life via creative products2 hours ago