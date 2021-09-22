Armed Man Takes 3 Bus Passengers Hostage in Southern Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) An armed man took three bus passengers hostage in the state of Bavaria in southern Germany, the police blocked the road and carried out a special operation, the Bild newspaper reproted.

According to the publication, the tourist bus arrived from abroad.

The hijacker may be armed, and there may be three more people with him. The police blocked the road on both sides, and special forces are involved.

According to the newspaper, during the operation, sounds of three explosions were heard, the area is illuminated by a police helicopter.

It was reported that an altercation could have occurred on the bus.