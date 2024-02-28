Armenia, Azerbaijan To Make New Push For Peace In Berlin
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers are due to hold peace talks in Berlin on Wednesday, in a new push to resolve a decades-long conflict between the neighbouring Caucasus countries
The dialogue involving Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov builds on a surprise direct meeting between the two nations' leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference earlier this month.
Under German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's mediation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had agreed then to push on with peace negotiations.
The leaders also pledged to resolve differences "exclusively through peaceful means and without the use of force," Scholz's spokesman had said.
The Munich meeting had marked a sharp easing of tensions after a new spate of volatility on the border region, when both sides accused each other of opening fire. Armenia had said the skirmish left four of its soldiers dead.
