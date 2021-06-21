Armenia Needs to Return to Presidential Rule - President

Armenia needs to change its constitution to become a presidential republic again and become more predictable for others, President Armen Sarkissian said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Armenia needs to change its constitution to become a presidential republic again and become more predictable for others, President Armen Sarkissian said on Monday.

"I am sure that we have great potential for development, primarily IT technologies, but before that, we must change the constitution, return the presidential rule back, since with the current constitution Armenia is neither a presidential nor a parliamentary republic when the prime minister is ruling and it turned out that people have a lot of power, but no responsibility," Sarkissian told the Qatar Economic Forum in a video address.

Sarkissian added that Armenia needs to "return to presidential rule and begin to implement reforms that will focus on the future, bringing new technologies based on artificial intelligence to the country and opening the door for the huge Armenian diaspora to make the country more predictable and future-oriented."

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92%, followed by Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.23%.