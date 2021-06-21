UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Needs To Return To Presidential Rule - President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Armenia Needs to Return to Presidential Rule - President

Armenia needs to change its constitution to become a presidential republic again and become more predictable for others, President Armen Sarkissian said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Armenia needs to change its constitution to become a presidential republic again and become more predictable for others, President Armen Sarkissian said on Monday.

"I am sure that we have great potential for development, primarily IT technologies, but before that, we must change the constitution, return the presidential rule back, since with the current constitution Armenia is neither a presidential nor a parliamentary republic when the prime minister is ruling and it turned out that people have a lot of power, but no responsibility," Sarkissian told the Qatar Economic Forum in a video address.

Sarkissian added that Armenia needs to "return to presidential rule and begin to implement reforms that will focus on the future, bringing new technologies based on artificial intelligence to the country and opening the door for the huge Armenian diaspora to make the country more predictable and future-oriented."

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92%, followed by Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.23%.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Qatar Armenia Alliance

Recent Stories

CEO Pakistan Railways to hold katchery on June 23 ..

1 minute ago

NATO's Stoltenberg Briefs President of European Co ..

1 minute ago

UNODC hands over 20 B6 level armoured vehicles to ..

1 minute ago

Greek Prime Minister Says Establishing 2 States in ..

1 minute ago

Archaeologists to Exhibit Joint Projects With Russ ..

6 minutes ago

AJK law maker Chughtai laid to rest in Rawalakot

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.