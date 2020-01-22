UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia To Welcome Any Free Trade Deal Between EAEU, Gulf States - President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:19 AM

Armenia to Welcome Any Free Trade Deal Between EAEU, Gulf States - President

Armenia would welcome a possible free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which Yerevan is part of, and member states the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Emirates News Agency on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Armenia would welcome a possible free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which Yerevan is part of, and member states the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Emirates News Agency on Tuesday.

"It is up to the leadership of these [GCC] countries. The moment they will express their interest [it can be moved forward]. They can express their interest through any partner at the Eurasian Economic Union or directly to the office of the Eurasian Economic Union ... Let's say they can [express] their interest through Armenia," Sarkissian said.

The president went on to say that if he was officially informed about an interest in concluding such an agreement on the part of the GCC, he would be ready to pass this information to the EAEU.

Sarkissian added that Singapore alongside several other non-EAEU states had already signed a free trade deal with the economic bloc, and that such a deal was the "right format" for the EAEU since it also brought political benefits and showed interest in the organization.

The EAEU is an international organization whose goal is to encourage regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services and people within the union. The four other members of the organization are Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The GCC, established in 1981, consists of Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. GCC members maintain close coordination on economic, political and military matters to fight against threats faced by the region.

Related Topics

Russia Kuwait Oman Qatar Yerevan Armenia Singapore Bahrain Belarus Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

Reporters Without Borders Looking Into Situation W ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Strengthens Quarantine Border Control Over ..

24 minutes ago

US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to ..

28 minutes ago

Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Chou ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.