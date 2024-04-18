Open Menu

Arsenal Paid For 'big Mistake' In Bayern Defeat: Arteta

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal paid the price for making one big mistake as Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory sent his side crashing out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Joshua Kimmich's second-half header punished slack marking by Arsenal and ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in north London last week.

It was a painful experience for Arsenal boss Arteta, who bemoaned the defensive slip that proved decisive in the second leg.

"At the moment it is a gutted dressing room. I cannot find the right words to lift them. I wish I had them," Arteta said.

"We tried against a team with a lot of experience. Through the tie, the margins have been very small.

"In moments we have been better but we gave them two goals. That's a big advantage to give away.

"Today you could see the margin of error was zero.

We made a mistake defending the box, a big one, and we conceded a goal.

"Then it was difficult. We tried in many different ways but it's difficult."

Arsenal's defeat capped a brutal four days for Arteta, whose side lost pole position in the Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

But the Spaniard insisted his players deserved credit for their Champions League adventure, claiming it would take time to develop the qualities required to conquer Europe.

"This is a moment to stay next to the players, to give them support. They are the ones who have taken us on this journey," he said.

"The club has been without Champions League for seven years. You want to play in the first year and be in the semi-finals or the final.

"We all wanted that so badly but you can see with many other clubs that sometimes it takes six or seven years to get to that stage."

Related Topics

Europe London Price Sunday All Arsenal Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

50 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

3 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

15 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

15 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

15 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

15 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World