Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Artists' Opens in Damascus

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A unique exhibition of paintings, reflecting the views of Russian artists on Syria, has opened to the public in Damascus, Nikolay Sukhov, the head of the Syrian office of the Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), told Sputnik on Friday.

"The vernissage (of the exhibition) of Russian artists Mikhail Gorshunov and Lilia Ustyugova took place in Damascus. Art historian and artistic director of the Russian Fund Oksana Ermolaeva-Vdovenko was also with them. Syrian Minister of Culture Lubanah Mshaweh attended the opening ceremony. She was completely delighted with what was presented by our artists," Sukhov said.

The exhibition is taking place at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Damascus. The artists presented several dozen works that were created at the Russian military base in Syria.

This includes paintings portraying paratroopers and aviation, and several portraits of the military, as well as brand new paintings created in Syria during the several days that the artists spent there.

They captured the landscapes, portraits and views of the Old City of Damascus. Gorshunov presented one of the pieces to the Syrian minister.

"In recent years, this is the first exhibition of Russian painters building a human bridge between the Syrian and Russian peoples through art. A few days ago, our painters also held a four-hour master class at the Damascus art school. Our artists shared their methods, showed how to proceed. Many students also performed graphic works, artists provided advice, guided their hands. Everything was very cool, sincere and useful," Sukhov said.

The Syrian culture minister, in turn, noted that the paintings by Russian artists, on the one hand, showed the beauty of the Syrian civilization, and on the other hand, reflected the safe situation in the country, thereby indicating that life has returned to Syria. Mshaweh also raised the importance of a regular artistic exchange and stated that cultural cooperation between Russia and Syria was developing in a stable way.