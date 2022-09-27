UrduPoint.com

Astana Says Will Discuss With Moscow Increasing Number Of Russians Arriving In Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Astana Says Will Discuss With Moscow Increasing Number of Russians Arriving in Kazakhstan

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Astana will hold talks with Moscow against the backdrop of increasing number of Russians arriving in Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday.

In recent days, many people from Russia have been coming to Kazakhstan, the president said, adding that most of them are forced to leave "because of the current hopeless situation.

"

"We will hold talks with the Russian side and will solve this problem in the interests of our country," Tokayev said during his public address while on visit to the city of Turkistan.

All those arriving from Russia will be assisted, but they will not receive any preferences, he added.

