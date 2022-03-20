At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Ten people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the US state of Arkansas, the state police said.

"Preliminary information provided to ASP (Arkansas State Police) is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the police said in a statement, as quoted by NBC on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night, at around 07:25 p.m. local time (00:25 GMT on Sunday) in the city of Dumas, located in Arkansas' Desha County. Highway patrol officers, troopers and investigators were dispatched to a business where the car show was taking place, the police said.

There was no immediate information on possible suspects or the condition of the injured.