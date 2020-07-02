At Least 113 People Dead in Myanmar Monsoon Landslide - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

A landslide caused by monsoon rains in Myanmar has killed no less than 113 people, the country's emergency services said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Xinhua news agency reported a death toll of 96. The landslide came at about 8 a.m. local time (1:30 GMT) at a jade mine near the Hpakant township, located in the Kachin state.

The true number of casualties is likely to be much larger, as the incident occurred during working hours, meaning that hundreds of people could be buried at the mining site.

"The latest information on the landslide in Hpakant:113 dead. The rescue works continue," the country's fire department wrote on Facebook.

Myanmar's landscape is known for being prone to landslides, especially during rainy seasons.