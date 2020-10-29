At Least 12 Children Killed Since Start of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - UNICEF

At least 12 children have been killed since the fighting erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region a month ago, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Wednesday

"Ten-month old Narin; one-year-old Madina. Aysu, 8; Viktoria, 9; Shahriyar, 13; Artur, 13; Farid, 14; Fidan, 15; Nigar, 15; Orkhan, 16. These are the names and ages of ten children known to have been killed during one month of fighting in and beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The names of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl have not been released," the statement said.

UNICEF said more than 130,000 people have been displaced by the hostilities, 76 schools and kindergartens damaged and one maternity hospital shelled.

The fighting has also scarred children's mental wellbeing.

UNICEF reiterated its call for an immediate and full ceasefire to prevent further loss of life among children in the region.

On September 27, fighting started in Azerbaijan's breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of unleashing hostilities while the international community has urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations. A new US-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third since the outbreak of hostilities, entered into force at 8:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Monday.