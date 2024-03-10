At Least 19 Dead, 7 Missing As Landslide,flash Floods Hit Indonesia’s Sumatra Island
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
INDONESIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, killing at least 19 people and leaving seven others missing, the AP quoted local officials as having said on Sunday.
According to the National Disaster Management Agency, more than 80,000 people had fled to temporary government shelters after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses; 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof in nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province.
Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.
