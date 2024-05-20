Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday extended his condolences for the deaths of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

"Egypt mourns, with great sadness and grief" the Iranian president and Tehran's top diplomat, "who passed away on Sunday following a painful accident," the presidency said in a statement.

Sisi, who has drawn closer to normalising relations with regional powerhouse Iran in recent years, extended "his sincere condolences and sympathy" to the Iranian people.

He also expressed Cairo's "solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran in this terrible loss".