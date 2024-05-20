China Introduces 6,300 Preferential Measures To Boost Tourism: Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Over 6,300 preferential measures in seven categories have been introduced across China to boost tourism in a month-long campaign to mark this year's China Tourism Day, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The ministry said that all localities have worked with industry associations, platform companies, telecom operators, and financial platforms to issue over 100 million Yuan (about 14.08 million U.S. Dollars) worth of consumer vouchers.
It added that preferential measures, such as price reductions and free admission to scenic spots, and preferential activities, such as discounts in tourism enterprises, were launched to better meet people's needs for culture and tourism consumption.
