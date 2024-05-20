Open Menu

Turkey Says 'deeply Saddened' By Iran President's Death

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Turkey on Monday said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Turkey "shares the pain of the friendly and brotherly Iranian people," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"I pray for God's mercy for my dear collague and brother," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X, the former Twitter, expressing his "sincere condolences to the friendly and fraternal people and government in particular to the religious head of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei".

The state Anadolu news agency on Monday said a Turkish-made Akinci drone helped localise the debris of the helicopter in a fog-shrouded mountain region of western Iran.

