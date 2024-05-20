"The Last Frenzy" Stays Top Of Chinese Mainland Box Office Chart
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" continued to top the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 18.95 million Yuan (about 2.67 million U.S.
Dollars) on the 19th day of its release.
It was followed by action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" with 15.46 million yuan of daily box office sales.
American sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" came in third with a daily earning of 13.78 million yuan.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 96.91 million yuan on Sunday.
