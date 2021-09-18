UrduPoint.com

At Least 2 Dead In Blasts In Afghanistan's Jalalabad: Health Official, Media

Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:38 PM

At least 2 dead in blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad: health official, media

At least two people were killed and 19 more were wounded in separate explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to a health official and local media

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and 19 more were wounded in separate explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to a health official and local media.

The attacks, which targeted Taliban vehicles, are the first deadly blasts since the new government was established in Afghanistan.

A health official at a hospital in the city confirmed the death toll to AFP.

