At Least 2 Dead In Blasts In Afghanistan's Jalalabad: Health Official, Media
Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:38 PM
Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and 19 more were wounded in separate explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to a health official and local media.
The attacks, which targeted Taliban vehicles, are the first deadly blasts since the new government was established in Afghanistan.
A health official at a hospital in the city confirmed the death toll to AFP.