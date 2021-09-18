(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and 19 more were wounded in separate explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to a health official and local media.

The attacks, which targeted Taliban vehicles, are the first deadly blasts since the new government was established in Afghanistan.

A health official at a hospital in the city confirmed the death toll to AFP.