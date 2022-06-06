UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 People Dead In ADF Militants' Attack In DR Congo - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

At Least 20 People Dead in ADF Militants' Attack in DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) At least 20 people have been killed as a result of an attack of the militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported on Monday.

According to the UN-backed Okapi radio broadcaster, the militants attacked a village in Irumu territory in Ituri province and burned 30 houses.

The media added that the death toll can still rise as the local authorities continue to identify victims.

ADF insurgents are believed to be responsible for regular acts of violence in the DR Сongo and neighboring Uganda, where the group was initially formed in the 1990s to fight the government. The Ugandan authorities label the rebel group as a terrorist organization.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

20 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

53 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.