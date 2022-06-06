At Least 20 People Dead in ADF Militants' Attack in DR Congo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) At least 20 people have been killed as a result of an attack of the militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported on Monday.

According to the UN-backed Okapi radio broadcaster, the militants attacked a village in Irumu territory in Ituri province and burned 30 houses.

The media added that the death toll can still rise as the local authorities continue to identify victims.

ADF insurgents are believed to be responsible for regular acts of violence in the DR Сongo and neighboring Uganda, where the group was initially formed in the 1990s to fight the government. The Ugandan authorities label the rebel group as a terrorist organization.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).