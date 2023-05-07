At Least 27 People Die in Fire at Gold Mine in Southern Peru - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) At least 27 people have died from suffocation caused by a fire at a gold mine in Peru's southern region of Arequipa, the regional authorities said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Esperanza mine in the region's Condesuyos Province on Saturday night, the authorities said.

"The mine's owner, Esteban Rey Huamani Urday, contacted the police station ... for help and said that 27 people had died from suffocation," the regional authorities said in a statement posted on social media.

The fire was caused by a short circuit, according to preliminary data, the statement read.