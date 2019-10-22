At Least 4 Hospitals Damaged During Turkish Offensive in Northern Syria - United Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least four medical facilities have been damaged during the Turkish military operation in northern Syria launched nearly two weeks ago, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Critical infrastructure has been damaged, and, apart from the Alouk water station, which we mentioned yesterday, power lines have been damaged, and at least four medical facilities are reported to be affected," Dujarric told reporters.

The Alouk water station in Al-Hasakah, which was disabled for the past ten days as a result of airstrikes and shelling, has been temporarily repaired and now supplies safe water to more than 400,000 people in the area, Dujarric said.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military offensive to clear the border area of Kurdish forces and create a safe zone. Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

The 120-hour ceasefire agreed on by Turkey and the United States is about to expire on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will announce Ankara's next steps in Syria having met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Turkey's military operation has resulted in the displacement of some 176,000 people.