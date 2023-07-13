Open Menu

At Least 87 Ethnic Minority Members Found In Mass Grave In Sudan - UN

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

At Least 87 Ethnic Minority Members Found in Mass Grave in Sudan - UN

At least 87 members of the Masalit minority group, including women and children, were allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last month and buried in a mass grave in the state of West Darfur, the UN High Commission for Human Rights said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) At least 87 members of the Masalit minority group, including women and children, were allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last month and buried in a mass grave in the state of West Darfur, the UN High Commission for Human Rights said on Thursday.

"The bodies of at least 87 ethnic Masalit and others allegedly killed last month by Rapid Support Forces and their allied militia in West Darfur have been buried in a mass grave outside the region's capital El-Geneina on the orders of the Rapid Support Forces," the commission said in a statement.

The victims included seven women and seven children, the UN body added.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors de combat individuals (soldiers who cannot fight due to injuries), and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk was quoted in the statement as saying.

He also called for the speediest investigation into killings and noted that those responsible must be brought to justice.

On Tuesday, Sudan's Khartoum State Ministry of Health said at least 34 people had been killed in a shelling of a market in the Sudanese city of Omdurman.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular military and the RSF, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, almost 700,000 of whom have left the country, the United Nations says.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Minority Omdurman Khartoum Sudan Women Market Million

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to increase silage production: ..

Efforts being made to increase silage production: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) ..

Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) continues inspection of health ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEM ..

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) issues licenses for 140 sa ..

3 minutes ago
 Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Dise ..

Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Disease Caused by Tick Bites - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

17 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

18 minutes ago
Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

32 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

32 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

36 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

43 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

43 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World