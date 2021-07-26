Athens Hospital Workers Announce Anti-Vaccination Rally for Tuesday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Hospital employees will hold a rally in front of the building of the Greek Ministry of Health in Athens on July 27 to protest the recent government decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all healthcare workers, media reported on Tuesday.

The demonstration, planned by the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors, will seek a meeting with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper said. Participants are threatening to escalate the protests after the mid-August summer break if mandatory vaccination is not abandoned.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier in July added employees in some specific sectors, such as healthcare, to the list of those obligated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The country has since witnessed several rallies against this policy.

The most recent rally was held on Saturday and saw some 4,500 protesters gather in downtown Athens. Police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.