UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Hospital Workers Announce Anti-Vaccination Rally For Tuesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Athens Hospital Workers Announce Anti-Vaccination Rally for Tuesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Hospital employees will hold a rally in front of the building of the Greek Ministry of Health in Athens on July 27 to protest the recent government decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all healthcare workers, media reported on Tuesday.

The demonstration, planned by the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors, will seek a meeting with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper said. Participants are threatening to escalate the protests after the mid-August summer break if mandatory vaccination is not abandoned.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier in July added employees in some specific sectors, such as healthcare, to the list of those obligated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The country has since witnessed several rallies against this policy.

The most recent rally was held on Saturday and saw some 4,500 protesters gather in downtown Athens. Police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Water Athens July Gas Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

17 seconds ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

18 seconds ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

20 seconds ago

South Korea secure 9th successive Olympic gold med ..

25 seconds ago

Many G7 member countries polluting Earth'

3 minutes ago

President of Maldives Urges People to Unite Agains ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.