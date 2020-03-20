UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attack On Police-Military Post In Afghanistan's Zabul Kills 22 Soldiers - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Attack on Police-Military Post in Afghanistan's Zabul Kills 22 Soldiers - Source

An attack on a post of the police and armed forces in the Afghan province of Zabul, near the city of Qalat, left 22 soldiers dead, a source told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An attack on a post of the police and armed forces in the Afghan province of Zabul, near the city of Qalat, left 22 soldiers dead, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

"A joint post of police and Afghan National Army troops has collapsed ... near Qalat, the capital of Zabul province and 22 soldiers got killed," the source said.

According to some sources, the attack was initiated by the Taliban and firing is still ongoing.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Firing Attack Afghanistan Army Police Qalat Post

Recent Stories

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

2 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

14 minutes ago

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

46 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate at 6%

3 minutes ago

WHO Received Certification Requests for 40 Coronav ..

32 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Fais ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.