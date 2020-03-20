(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An attack on a post of the police and armed forces in the Afghan province of Zabul, near the city of Qalat, left 22 soldiers dead, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

"A joint post of police and Afghan National Army troops has collapsed ... near Qalat, the capital of Zabul province and 22 soldiers got killed," the source said.

According to some sources, the attack was initiated by the Taliban and firing is still ongoing.