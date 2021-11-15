Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) At least 19 people were killed by militants in an armed assault on the northwestern village of Tchabusiku in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on Monday, Congolese media reported.

It is unknown how many civilians and attackers were killed in the skirmish in Ituri Province, according to the Actualite news portal.

"We have found 19 bodies at the scene and counted more or less 30 houses that were burnt in the attack this morning. However, this estimation remains provisional, as the search is ongoing in the bushes where many residents took refuge," Zamundu Batagura, the head of the Tsere group, told the portal.

Local authorities assume that militants of the Patriotic Integrationist Forces of Congo are behind the attack.

The east of the Democratic Republic of Congo is fraught violence and instability caused by armed rebel groups.