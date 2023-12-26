Open Menu

Attacks Kill At Least 160 People In Central Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Bokkos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Armed groups have killed at least 160 people in central Nigeria in a series of attacks on villages, local government officials said on Monday.

"As many as 113 persons have been confirmed killed as Saturday hostilities persisted to early hours of Monday," Monday Kassah, head of the local government in Bokkos, Plateau State, told AFP.

Military gangs, locally called "bandits", launched "well-coordinated" attacks in "not fewer than 20 different communities" and torched houses, Kassah said.

"We found more than 300 wounded people" who were transferred to hospitals in Bokkos, Jos and Barkin Ladi, he said.

A provisional toll by the local Red Cross reported 104 deaths in 18 villages in the Bokkos region.

At least 50 people were also reported dead in several villages in the Barkin Ladi area, according to Dickson Chollom, a member of the state parliament.

