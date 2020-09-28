Australia records fewest COVID-19 cases in recent months, 3 new deaths reported

Australia recorded its fewest new coronavirus cases in about three months on Monday when three new deaths were reported

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia recorded its fewest new coronavirus cases in about three months on Monday when three new deaths were reported.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 27,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is five.

All five new cases were reported in Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, which is the lowest number of new cases since June 12 when four cases were reported in the state.

There were another three COVID-19 deaths in Victoria between Sunday and Monday, taking the national death toll to 875.

"All of today's three deaths are linked to a known aged care facility outbreak. To date, 787 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria," said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Monday.

The department also said there are 182 active cases relating to aged care facilities and 60 active cases among healthcare workers in the state.

With case numbers continuing to fall, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Monday renewed calls for Australia's domestic borders to be re-opened to provide a boost for the aviation and tourism industries.

"We acknowledge the disruption caused by current border arrangements has made life difficult in the aviation industry, with cancelled flights, refunds and passenger frustration," he said in the statement.

"Uncertainty affects the ability of airlines and airports to plan for recovery and undermines consumer confidence, which amounts to a significant cost to industry and ultimately the Australian economy.

"The Federal Government is doing our bit by underwriting these flights to maintain minimum connectivity, now we need the states and territories to do their bit too as we again encourage the continued easing of border restrictions."