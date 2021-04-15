UrduPoint.com
Australia To Withdraw Remaining 80 Troops From Afghanistan By September - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:51 PM

Australian troops remaining in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission will be fully withdrawn from the country by September, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Australian troops remaining in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission will be fully withdrawn from the country by September, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

The statement comes in the wake of Washington's announcement on Tuesday that the US troops would be removed from Afghanistan before September 11, with the gradual pullout starting in May. NATO pledged to begin withdrawing its troops in coordination with the United States starting May 1.

"In line with the United States and our other allies and partners, the last remaining Australian troops will depart Afghanistan by September 2021," Morrison said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Linda Reynolds and Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Australia has reduced its military presence in Afghanistan over the past two years from over 1,500 personnel to around 80 currently, according to the statement.

"Over the last 20 years, Australia has been a steadfast contributor to the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

Australia has fought alongside Coalition and Afghan partners to degrade the capabilities of terrorist organisations, including al-Qaeda [terrorist organization, banned in Russia]," the statement read.

Since 2001, a total of 41 Australian soldiers were killed and many more received injuries, both physical and mental, while on service in Afghanistan.

Later in the day, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said that his country will develop a plan to withdraw its entire military contingent, including 800 servicemen, deployed in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in the wake of the alliance's pledge to begin relocating its troops starting May 1.

Italy's military contingent has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2003, mostly in the area of western Herat City. During the operation in Afghanistan, 54 Italian soldiers were killed.

